Biden’s Teleprompter Resigns To Take Job At MSNBC

June 5, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In what some pundits are calling the biggest loss yet for the administration, President Biden's teleprompter announced it is leaving to take a job at MSNBC.

The post Biden's Teleprompter Resigns To Take Job At MSNBC appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...