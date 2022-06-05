Elon Musk Wants to Build 1000+ Starships to Move Life to Mars in Modern Day “Noah’s Arks”

June 5, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Love him or hate him, nobody can claim Elon Musk isn’t ambitious. In a recent Tweet, he said we need to plan to expand life on Earth by taking some to Mars.

Making life multiplanetary expands the scope & scale of consciousness. It also enables us to backup the biosphere, protecting all life as we know it from a calamity on Earth. Humanity is life’s steward, as no other species can transport life to Mars. We can’t let them down.

Build 1000+ Starships to transport life to Mars. Basically, (very) modern Noah’s Arks. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2022

It’s often hard to tell when Musk is simply tossing out fodder for his Twitter fans and when he’s projecting actual plans he has in mind. In this case, it seems like the latter.

When asked how he plans to do it, Musk’s answer was very straightforward:

It’s usually a bad bet to go against Elon Musk, but considering we can’t even get baby formula to mothers in the United States of America, it’s easy to think Musk might be overshooting on this one. Then again, maybe that exactly why he needs to try to do it.

The post Elon Musk Wants to Build 1000+ Starships to Move Life to Mars in Modern Day "Noah's Arks" appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



