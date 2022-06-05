How To Fight Racism on Turtle Island

June 5, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Patrisse Cullors does not care what you think about her slush fund, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. "Even an anti-capitalist organization will still have to deal with money—sometimes quite a bit of it," the self-described Marxist writes in An Abolitionist's Handbook: 12 Steps to Changing Yourself and the World. "Be as transparent as […] The post How To Fight Racism on Turtle Island appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...