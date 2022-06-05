"It Was Chaos" : 3 Dead, 11 More Injured In Philadelphia Mass Shooting

Chaos erupted on the streets of Philadelphia late Saturday night when gunmen unleashed a barrage of bullets into a crowd, hitting 14 people, including three who died, reported NBC10.

Philadelphia Police say the incident occurred just before midnight when multiple shooters fired into a crowd on South Street between 2nd and 3rd streets. Two men and a woman were killed, and eleven others were injured.

*Alert* Emergency personnel are responding to a shooting incident in the area of 3rd and South Streets. Several people have been injured. Please avoid the area. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) June 5, 2022

"There were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every weekend, when this shooting broke out," Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace said.

Pace said one officer was "within 10 to 15 yards of the shooter, watching this person shoot into the crowd" when he returned fire. Two guns were recovered at the scene, and one had an extended magazine.

Someone's Nest camera caught the shooting as it unfolded.

WATCH: A Nest camera from Downtown Charleston captured last night’s shooting on South Street. Numerous people can be seen walking around before dozens of shots ring out for roughly 50 seconds. People can be seen running and heard screaming. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/Sjk4B16jxh — Riley Benson (@RealRileyBenson) May 31, 2022

🚨BREAKING: At least ten shot near South and 4th Streets in Philadelphia just after 11:30p. At least one of the wounded has been pronounced dead, per police. Seven victims transported to Jefferson. Conditions unknown. Same area where a shooting happened last weekend. pic.twitter.com/Fe4ZwJIhjJ — LockharTVMedia (@LockharTVMedia) June 5, 2022

Eric Walsh, a bartender of the nearby O'Neals Pub, told Fox News the shooting occurred around 11:30 pm local time. He described the scene as "chaos."

"People were coming off the street with blood splatters on white sneakers and skinned knees and skinned elbows," Walsh said. "We literally just were balling up napkins and wetting them and handing them to people... it was chaos."

NBC10 said no arrests had been made, and a citywide manhunt is underway.

"I want to emphasize that South Street is manned by numerous police officers," Pace added. "This is standard deployment for Friday and Saturday night - weekends - and especially during the summer months."

Here are more details about the shooting from police.

The shooting comes days after President Biden, on Thursday evening, urged Congress to act fast to pass new restrictions to combat the epidemic of mass shootings (one of those potential restrictions is a ban on extended magazines).