Observers Say Erdogan Using Migrants As Political Weapon Against Greece

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Some observers say Turkish Recep Erdogan is once again using migrants as a political weapon against Greece as at least 40,000 people so far this year have been been turned away at the border.

The Greek Coast Guard has intercepted around 40,000 migrants attempting to enter the country from Turkey via the Aegean Sea.

“In the first four months of 2022, about 40,000 migrants tried to enter the country illegally,” Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos revealed.

Observers say that Erdogan is once again using migrants as a weapon, this time to punish Greece for trying to block the sale of American fighter jets to Turkey.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mehmet Cavusoglu has also threatened to challenge Greece’s sovereign claim to various eastern islands in the Agean Sea.

“Admittedly, the mild weather conditions partly explain these attempts at arrivals, but there is also a worrying political explanation,” said Marc-Antoine Pineau, of the NGO ASIA in Samos.

The weaponization of migrants again underscores how they are used as a tool to undermine societies and create instability and chaos.

“The increased migrant flows are the first major surge since just prior to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic when President Erdogan made good on prior threats to “open the gates” to Europe and allow migrants to make their way to Greece, with thousands attempting to cross the northern land border in Evros before it was shut down due to the pandemic outbreak,” reports Breitbart.

We previously highlighted footage showing refugees in Greece starting fires as they tried to break through the border to reach northern European welfare havens.

Greece was heavily impacted during the height of the 2015-16 refugee crisis when the country was deluged with migrants crossing into the country primarily from Turkey.

The wave only truly relented after the European Union agreed to pay Turkey €6 billion euros to stop the flow, a deal which also granted Turkish citizens visa-free travel to Europe.

As we document in the video above, the UK is becoming increasingly overwhelmed with economic migrants illegally entering the country via boats from France.

The government is now dispersing them in towns and villages across the country, much to the anger of locals, while £5 billion pounds of taxpayer money is spent every day housing illegals in 30,000 hotel rooms nationwide.

