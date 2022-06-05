Pocahontas 2.0: Alexandria Ocrazio-Cortex Channels Her Inner Warren, Claims “Indigenous Heritage”

June 5, 2022

What is it about socialists that makes them want to be Native American? First, it was Elizabeth Warren. Now, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is connecting to her “indigenous heritage.”

According to Fox News:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Saturday her connection to her “indigenous heritage” was awakened while protesting the Dakota Access pipeline with Native American tribes at Standing Rock Indian Reservation. Responding to a comment on Instagram, Ocasio-Cortez said she wanted to connect more with the ancestral roots of the Taíno, an indigenous people group of the Caribbean, and that American Indian tribes welcomed her as family. “One of the things that first started awakening and connecting me in a deep to my indigenous heritage was connecting to the Lakota Sioux at Standing Rock,” Ocasio-Cortez says in the video.

.@AOC says Native Americans claimed her as a “relative” at Standing Rock. Says she “awakened” to her Native American roots. pic.twitter.com/WnkmjV7QG9 — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) June 4, 2022

“It really just clicked that this is nuts, like, the grace that they extended to say ‘no, you are a relative,’ was really formative for me. While we may not be and come from the same exact lineage, there is a commonality to that ancestry. And it’s important for us to recognize that we were raised and we were told growing up that we were extinct, that Tainos don’t exist, and it’s really important for Puerto Ricans to understand that that narrative is being challenged right now.” In addition to indigenous and Hispanic roots, Ocasio-Cortez, whose family emigrated to New York City from Puerto Rico, has over the years claimed to have Jewish, European and Black ancestry.

LOL. Is there any race AOC doesn’t claim?

