Shredding that ragged old flag

Wow. As more and more people warn (or call for) open conflict in the Fifty States over political differences, this news comes out.

The meme is being pushed by many groups and people. And it seems to be finding new converts.

The worst poll yet, even for those advocating (not just reporting) the potential for a new internecine conflict here in the States. According to the Washington Times, 53 percent of GOP registered voters believe we ARE headed for a “new civil war” as do 39% of Democrat voters: an average of 44%.

But even more shocking to many people is that 44% of young male Democrats and 34% of young female GOP voters believe that it is right to assassinate politicians if you believe they are harming the county.

Why?

First, please remember who DID this 1,500-voter poll. The infamous Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), they who condemn anyone to the right of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama as extremists and threats to the country and the world. So take the results with a salt block, please. We have no idea how the questions and choices were skewed, even if the pollster itself did things right.

But there are two reasons that often come up.

First, the divide between “right” and “left” (“conservative” and “liberal”) is supposedly growing wider on wider, on issue after issue. Examples abound: The push for transgenderism: according to one commentary I heard, as many as 25% of young elementary students (at least in public, GRTF, schools) now claim to be transgender. The manmade climate change and the actions taken to “combat” that. The freshly-rejuvenated war on guns and our right of self-defense. The slowly-growing pushback against home schooling and private schooling. The revival of calls for mandatory masking, vaccination, and even lockdowns. The push for new taxation. (It seems that the two wings of the mainstream political movements can only agree on two things: Ukraine over all/death to Russia, and ever more spending.)

Second, people are more and more prone to dehumanizing their political opponents. Just as mass murderers do not think of their victims and would-be victims as human. Just as abortionists and their helpers and supporters do not think of unborn children as human – and indeed of less worth than living non-sentient pets, livestock, and wildlife. Deal with your enemies not by persuading them of the rightness of your cause or even voting down their proposals (or taking them to court). Just threaten to beat and kill them, and then actually DO beat them up and kill them! Get them out of the way!

Together, the two items show “growing radicalization” in the American political diamond (spectrum to you all who don’t like some version of the World’s Smallest Political Quiz).

So what do we as lovers of liberty do? Prepare for the worst, work for the best. Help people to see that the REAL answer is not to seize control of the government and all its power, but to limit the power. Restrict government more and more, getting it out of people’s lives and out of promoting the positions of BOTH sides. And try to ignore government as much as possible in the meantime.

Sorry, tough tasks, eh? But we must do this or liberty perishes.



