Video: Starbucks or Insane Asylum — You Decide

June 5, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Posting this video without comment because I really don’t know what I could possibly say about it that makes any more sense than the lady in the video.

https://twitter.com/ArtValley818_/status/1533389862446936064

The post Video: Starbucks or Insane Asylum — You Decide appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...