The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

DEPOP AGENDA 5: Shootings and Murders

June 6, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Spread the love

The more people die, the more they get what they want: a reduction in the number of “useless eaters”. Why do you think no one does anything about all of the murders in Chicago, Baltimore, and Detroit. They all want us dead. Support the current thing? You are probably part of the Depop Agenda

freedom bunker aggregates the best in libertarian news daily. please visit the source site for more information.

Join our team of 2225 Freedom Fighters.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
close

Welcome Fellow Patriot

Sign up to receive FREEDOM BUNKER DAILY

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x