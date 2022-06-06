Is DeSantis a Principled Governor or a Retaliatory Culture Warrior?

June 6, 2022 | Tags: REASON

In this week's Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie scrutinize Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' style of conservatism and touch on President Joe Biden's upcoming visit with the House of Saud.

1:28: DeSantis and his approach to governance

30:36: Weekly Listener Question: You guys occasionally talk about the Libertarian Party, and you might be aware of the recent convention which saw power go to one faction that many describe as quite alienating. This has led to many of the traditional libertarians leaving the party altogether. My question for you all is do you think that the Libertarian Party is necessary for facilitating more libertarian representation in politics? If not, how do you see libertarian ideals grow in the traditional duopoly?

38:39: Biden's forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia

52:30: Media recommendations for the week

This week's links:

"The Death of Walt Disney's Private Dream City?" by Zach Weissmueller and Danielle Thompson

"Anti-LGBT Panics Are Bad for Everyone's Liberty," by Scott Shackford

"Blame Biden for High Gas Prices," by Nick Gillespie and Regan Taylor

"Saudi Prince's Plan for 'Walkable' City of Single-File Buildings Could Be Two Miles-Long Skyscrapers Instead," by Christian Britschgi

"Alex Epstein: Why the Future Needs More Fossil Fuels," by Nick Gillespie

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsor:

We all want to make sure our family is protected in a medical emergency. What many of us don't realize is that health insurance won't always cover the full amount of an emergency medical flight. Even with comprehensive coverage, you could get hit with high deductibles and co-pays. That's why an AirMedCare Network membership is so important. As a member, if an emergency arises, you won't see a bill for air medical transport when flown by an AMCN provider. Best of all, a membership covers your entire household for as little as $85 a year. AMCN providers are called upon to transport more than 100,000 patients a year. This is coverage no family should be without. Now, as a listener of our show, you'll get up to a $50 Visa or Amazon gift card with a new membership. Simply visit AirMedCareNetwork.com/reason and use offer code REASON.

us don't realize is that health insurance won't always cover the full amount of an emergency medical flight. Even with comprehensive coverage, you could get hit with high deductibles and co-pays. That's why an AirMedCare Network membership is so important. As a member, if an emergency arises, you won't see a bill for air medical transport when flown by an AMCN provider. Best of all, a membership covers your entire household for as little as $85 a year. AMCN providers are called upon to transport more than 100,000 patients a year. This is coverage no family should be without. Now, as a listener of our show, you'll get up to a $50 Visa or Amazon gift card with a new membership. Simply visit AirMedCareNetwork.com/reason and use offer code REASON. Reason Speakeasy: Nick Gillespie and Brian Doherty talk 'Dirty Pictures'

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve

The post Is DeSantis a Principled Governor or a Retaliatory Culture Warrior? appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...