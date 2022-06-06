The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Tragic: Everyone Thinks Matt Walsh Is Being Sarcastic Asking What A Woman Is But He Legitimately Doesn’t Know And No One Will Tell Him

June 6, 2022   |   Tags: ,

U.S.—In a tragic case out of political news outlet and razor sales firm the Daily Wire this week, Matt Walsh released his documentary, What Is A Woman?, in which the podcast host and author went on a quest around the world asking what a woman is, but everyone thought he was just trolling them and no one would tell him.

The post Tragic: Everyone Thinks Matt Walsh Is Being Sarcastic Asking What A Woman Is But He Legitimately Doesn't Know And No One Will Tell Him appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Tags: ,
