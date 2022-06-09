Jan. 6 Committee Calls Its First Witness Jimmy Kimmel

June 9, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The January 6 Committee has called its first star witness of the night, Jimmy Kimmel. The universally beloved, extremely talented comedian is expected to share a heartwrenching testimony, shedding new light on how yucky and terrible Donald Trump is for trying to overthrow the most fair election in history and insurrect the Capitol and put kids in cages. Democrat leaders are urging all Americans to watch the blockbuster testimony, get extremely angry, and donate lots of money to their reelection campaigns.

