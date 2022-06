Secular Things That Are Clearly Just Knockoffs Of Their Superior Christian Versions

June 9, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

The world has been trying to rip off Christianity for thousands of years with wacky false idols and soap opera quality greek mythology. Frankly, it's embarrassing.

The post Secular Things That Are Clearly Just Knockoffs Of Their Superior Christian Versions appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...