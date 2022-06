Biden Administration To Provide Grief Counselors At All Gas Pumps

June 10, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a move to help alleviate pain at the pump, the Biden Administration has announced a $1 billion initiative to provide grief and trauma counselors to stand by at all gas pumps across the nation.

