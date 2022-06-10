Brickbat: Language Police

Norwegian police have opened an investigation of Christina Ellingsen, national representative of the global feminist group Women's Declaration International, for saying that biological men cannot be lesbians in reference to a trans activist. In 2021, Norway amended its hate crime laws to include gender identity, and Ellingsen faces up to three years in prison if convicted of hate speech.

