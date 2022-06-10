Christian Picky About Who He Shares The Gospel With Since He Might Have To Spend Eternity With Them

June 10, 2022

MESA, AZ—According to sources, local Christian Ryan Flibber is extremely picky about who he shares the gospel with, as he's fully aware that he may have to spend all of eternity with them if they get saved.

