After Visiting 2022, Time-Traveling Noah Decides To Go Back And Sink The Ark

June 11, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

DALLAS, TX —A time-traveler from the year 2348 B.C. who called himself Noah was seen getting in a heated argument outside a gay bar at the 'Drag Your Kids To Pride' event. According to sources, he loudly declared he needed to go back in time and sink the ark.

