Taxpayers To Foot Bill for Terrorist’s Sex Change

June 11, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A transgender inmate who goes by the name Cristina Iglesias has not spent a day outside of federal prison as an adult. Iglesias was locked up in 1994 for sending death threats to federal judges and then pleaded guilty in 2005 to mailing fake anthrax to U.S. allies in the earliest days of the War on Terror. Now, thanks to a judge's ruling, Iglesias is set to become the first transgender inmate to undergo sex-reassignment surgery—on the taxpayer dime. The post Taxpayers To Foot Bill for Terrorist’s Sex Change appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



