‘Where Did People Get The Idea It Was OK To Attack Supreme Court Justices?’ Asks Chuck Schumer Wearing Big Foam Finger Reading ‘KILL KILL KILL’

June 11, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Wearing a huge foam finger saying 'KILL KILL KILL', Senator Chuck Schumer questioned today how someone could have possibly gotten the idea that violence against judges was acceptable.

