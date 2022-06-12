The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

A Cardinal Sin at Stanford University

June 12, 2022   |   Tags:

Jane Stanford could have been saved by a fart. That, at least, is what her doctors, friends, and community accepted in 1905 when the cofounder of Stanford University spoke her last words: "This is a horrible death to die." A physician claimed that Mrs. Stanford overate at lunch and had considerable gas, which prompted a […] The post A Cardinal Sin at Stanford University appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x