Hospital Operated By Dads Just Big Room For Patients To Walk It Off

June 12, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

VICKSBURG, MS—A new hospital operated exclusively by dads will contain just one room for patients to go walk it off.

The post Hospital Operated By Dads Just Big Room For Patients To Walk It Off appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...