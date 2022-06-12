The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

New Discoveries on Shroud of Turin Directly Contradict 1988 Carbon Dating, Puts Roughly Around Judea Some 2,000 Years Ago

June 12, 2022   |   Tags:

A new report finds the Shroud of Turin dates back to the era of the earthly ministry of Jesus, contradicting 1988 evidence that dated the cloth as being centuries newer. […] The post New Discoveries on Shroud of Turin Directly Contradict 1988 Carbon Dating, Puts Roughly Around Judea Some 2,000 Years Ago appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x