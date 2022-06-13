The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Americans Still Care More About Inflation Than Abortion

June 13, 2022

Most Americans still rank record-high inflation under President Joe Biden as the most important issue facing the United States even as the mainstream media fear-monger about the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade, according to a FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll released Thursday. The post Americans Still Care More About Inflation Than Abortion appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


