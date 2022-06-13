Brickbat: Still Interested?

June 13, 2022

In 1993, Jeanette Taylor, then a 19-year-old mother, applied for a housing voucher from the Chicago Housing Authority. The CHA responded in 2004 only to tell her she could not have her son on the lease. Taylor, now a city alderwoman, recently received a letter from the CHA in May saying she had made it to the top of the waiting list and asked if she still wanted the voucher.

