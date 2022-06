Crowd of Nearly 70,000 People Attend Rev. Franklin Graham’s Latest Event in Brazil

June 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Franklin Graham has been busy flying all over the world to speak at different events aimed at bringing the gospel to the lost. Just recently, he tied up a trip […] The post Crowd of Nearly 70,000 People Attend Rev. Franklin Graham's Latest Event in Brazil appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...