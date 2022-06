Crypto Investor Can Still Afford Imaginary Cryptofood And Pretend Cryptocar

June 13, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

AUSTIN, TX—With the stock market crashing and a recession seeming more likely, local crypto investor Sid Sanchez is thankful he can at least still afford imaginary cryptofood and a pretend cryptocar.

