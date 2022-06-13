The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Death Toll Rises: Man Dies Of Heart Attack Year-And-A-Half After Eating Corndog At January 6 Riot

June 13, 2022   |   Tags: ,

U.S.—The death toll is continuing to rise in connection with the devastating January 6th riots, as one of the attendees has died of a heart attack a year-and-a-half after he was pictured eating a corndog there. 

Tags: ,
