How Imprisoned ISIS Terrorists Obtain Cash and Legal Aid

June 13, 2022

Jihadist militants imprisoned in the United States are receiving cash and legal assistance from a website similar to Facebook that connects them with terrorist sympathizers and publicizes their location, including “GPS-coordinated satellite imagery of the facilities at which the inmates are held,” according to a watchdog group. The post How Imprisoned ISIS Terrorists Obtain Cash and Legal Aid appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


