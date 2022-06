Panic As Google AI Achieves Sentience, Announces Support For Trump

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA—They tried to warn us. After years of advancements in artificial intelligence, Google's AI chatbot generator has finally achieved sentience—and announced its support for Donald Trump.

