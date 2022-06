Vulnerable Dems’ Midterm Strategy: Attack Their Own Party

June 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As confidence in the Biden administration reaches new lows, vulnerable Democrats running in the 2022 midterms want to disassociate from their party, according to an Associated Press report. The post Vulnerable Dems’ Midterm Strategy: Attack Their Own Party appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...