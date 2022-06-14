Another US Food Processing Plant Erupts In Flames

Another food processing plant went up in flames. According to local news Stevens Point Journal, a fire ripped through a pizza-making plant in Wisconsin on Monday.

More than 70 firefighters from multiple fire departments battled a massive fire at Festive Foods in eastern Portage County that began around 0900 local time. The American Red Cross arrived on the scene shortly after to provide food and water to firefighters. They snapped two pictures of the blaze, showing flames erupting from the facility's roof and a column of thick dark smoke pouring into the air.

Waupaca manufacturing fire: Red Cross disaster volunteers are canteening for more than 70 firefighters & first responders on the scene of a large manufacturer fire on County Highway D. Additional details here as they're available. pic.twitter.com/HdTT1vvLK1 — American Red Cross of Wisconsin (@RedCrossWIS) June 13, 2022

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in the early evening, and damage to the food processing plant has yet to be fully assessed. However, Festive Foods' Facebook page indicates the plant is "temporarily closed."

"Today festive foods experienced a heartbreaking event. As many of you have seen in the news we have had a terrible fire run through our plant," a post on Festive Foods' Facebook read.

Festive Foods manufactures frozen pizzas for supermarkets in a 120,000 sq. feet facility and considers itself a "leading co-packer of USDA-certified frozen-topped pizza, sandwiches, dough products, and stuffed appetizers." The company sells its products to supermarkets nationwide.

Walmart is a seller of at least one of the company's brands.

While the fire seems insignificant, it's part of a much larger issue of a spate of "accidental fires," one by one, taking out America's food supply chain over the past year (source of the list via The Gateway Pundit):