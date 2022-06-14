Capitol Police Chief Debunks J6 Committee Conspiracy Theory

As the Democrat-run January 6th Committee goes to great lengths to present their unifying theory of insurrection surrounding that fateful day in 2001, Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger has debunked a Democrat allegation that a GOP lawmaker, Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), ran a reconnaissance mission inside the Capitol one day before the riot.

"There is no evidence that Representative Loudermilk entered the U.S. Capitol with this group on January 5, 2021," Manger wrote in a Monday letter to Rep. Rodbey Davis (R-IL), ranking Republican on the House Administration Committee, after reviewing security footage of Loudermilk giving people a tour of congressional office buildings.

"We train our officers on being alert for people conducting surveillance or reconnaissance, and we do not consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious," the letter continues (via Just the News).

J6 Committee Democrat Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and RINO Liz Cheney (R-WY) made allegations against Loudermilk in a letter to the media last month, demanding to know why Loudermilk explain why he was giving a tour of the Capitol the day before the riots - implying that he may have been doing reconnaissance for the next day's riot.

Georgia Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

"Based on our review of evidence in the Select Committee’s possession, we believe you have information regarding a tour you led through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021," Cheney and Thompson wrote. "The foregoing information raises questions to which the Select Committee must seek answers. Public reporting and witness accounts indicate some individuals and groups engaged in efforts to gather information about the layout of the U.S. Capitol, as well as the House and Senate office buildings, in advance of January 6, 2021."

Cheney and Thompson pointed to an earlier letter from Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill that alleged some GOP lawmakers gave Capitol tours on Jan. 5, 2021 that involved "suspicious behavior and access," which may have given Trump supporters who entered the building "an unusually detailed knowledge of the layout of the Capitol Complex."

And now that's been debunked, leaving Republican lawmakers fuming.

"All I can think of is this is a Soviet-style propaganda trial, like a show trial," Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., who spent time working in Communist Yugoslavia earlier in her career, told Just the News. "They put this tape together using propaganda, selected words and clauses cut and pasted to smear the people they want to smear and to get the outcome." Rep, Rodney Davis, the Illinois Republican who pressed Capitol Police to review the evidence and clear Loudermilk, said Democrats who besmirched his colleague's name need to face accountability before the House Ethics Committee. "The Democrats need to be ashamed of themselves," Davis told the "Just the News, Not Noise" television show Monday night. Former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, who played a role unraveling the Russia collusion narrative, said Democrats have reached the political limits of the proverbial boy-cry-wolf tale, and it is time for their enablers in the mainstream media to push back. Some of the biggest names in media reported the Loudermilk allegations when they surfaced last month. -JTN

"I'm wondering how many of these political writers — The New York Times Washington Post, all these folks — are actually lining up to give the retractions," Collins told Just the News. "...Let's just be honest. They buy any narrative they can to impugn conservative congressmen, to malign Donald Trump, to make this event that they're trying to pin basically on the conservative movement. And they're willing to destroy lives, you know, really to do it without actually investigating, without reporting."

Per Manger's letter: "At no time did the group appear in any tunnels that would have led them to the U.S. Capitol," adding "In addition, the tunnels leading to the U.S. Capitol were posted with USCP officers and admittance to the U.S. Capitol without a Member of Congress was not permitted on January 5, 2021."

Davis, the letter's recipient, slammed Democrats for using the media to smear a colleague without proof of wrongdoing.

"This is what we knew all along. We knew that there was no Republican who led anybody who breached the Capitol on a reconnaissance tour, leading up to January 6," said Davis. "I had my team go through the tapes back in January to verify that because one of my colleagues, Mikie Sherrill, she started this rumor that somehow Republicans were taking people on reconnaissance tours. She said she used her military training to recognize this. Well, you know what, there is no evidence that that's ever happened."

Meanwhile on the topic of conspiracy theories (facts?), American Thinker's Ned Cosby asks: "Where's Ray Epps?"

Since 1987, some of us have spent leisure time asking, “Where’s Waldo?” looking for him in crowded cartoons clad in his red and white striped shirt. It passes the time and stimulates the mind. Since January 6, 2021, others have asked, “Where’s Ray Epps?”

Asking, “Where’s Waldo?” is harmless enough. Asking, “Where’s Ray Epps?” might get you the kind of attention no one wants in this post-911 emerging police-state we still call America.

Still, lots of questions are popping up about Ray Epps. On the surface, Ray Epps sounds like a salt-of-the-earth American. He and his wife, Robyn, live in Arizona, where they own two ranches. One of those farms is used as a wedding venue. Records indicate he is a retired Marine and 60 years old. If he were still with us, Norman Rockwell might be tempted to capture Robyn and Ray on their front porch to embellish this updated picture of Americana.

As the owner of two ranches, we get the suggestion that Ray has entrepreneurial blood pumping in his veins. Videos capturing Ray in Washington, D. C. on January 5-6, 2021, show him as a “mover and a shaker.”

In one video of Ray Epps taken on the evening of January 5, 2021, Ray is seen wearing a red MAGA baseball cap and exhorting protestors to “Go into the Capitol.” During the span of Jan 5-6, 2021, Epps can be seen in several locations between the White House and the Capitol, urging people to enter the People’s House. Like the imaginary Waldo, Ray Epps shows up doing his old man impersonation of Ethan Hunt on a Mission Impossible episode.

Like the fictional Ethan Hunt, the Agency (FBI and DOJ) has disavowed any knowledge or connection with Ray Epps. For some time, a picture of Epps appeared on an FBI website soliciting information about those who entered the Capitol on January 6th. That picture went up in a puff of smoke and, now, the FBI refuses to answer questions about him.

Nancy Pelosi and her minions are crafting their own narrative that they want to be accepted as truth. She does not want her version annoyed by questions of deplorables. That heavy-handed behavior tends to raise red flags in the minds of truth seekers. Why can’t we see all the footage covering the January 6th event in the Capitol? Why is the renowned FBI sitting on what they know about Rancher Ray?

What a mysterious guy! He lives in Arizona but makes himself famous, herding Trumpers to the Capitol. As he was exhorting action, several people loudly suggested that Ray Epps is a FED. I know I am expressing a quaint notion from America’s past, but don’t the people in the FBI and DOJ work for us, aka “We the People”?

I don’t care about Waldo, but I want to know what brought Ray Epps to Washington from Arizona and who was paying him to stir things up.