‘Dangerous’: Top FBI Official Had Close Relationship With Dozens of Journos, Accepted Tickets to White House Correspondents’ Dinner 

June 14, 2022

The FBI's top national security official had dozens of improper meetings with journalists and accepted tickets from one journalist to the White House Correspondents' Dinner, interactions that FBI officials said were a "no-no" and "dangerous." The post ‘Dangerous’: Top FBI Official Had Close Relationship With Dozens of Journos, Accepted Tickets to White House Correspondents’ Dinner  appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


