Distractions and their effect

Last week, we saw a common political phenomenon. The use of distractions to keep the electorate and the mob quiet. In some cases, just SPECIFIC parts of the two groups.

How’s that? In the past six months, fuel prices have increased by somewhere around 50% for American drivers. An example: in South Dakota, gasoline went from $3.109 to $4.719 on average, between 13 January and 13 June. Nationally, in one year, it has gone from $3.059 to $5.019: more than 166%. Along with galloping inflation (see ShadowStats) now estimated at 17% per year, the American economy is staggering. Not just fuel, not just food, but virtually EVERY type of consumer and business purchase of goods and services has seen prices going up at a rate not seen since the nasty economy of the 1970s and 1980s.

It is a serious problem that we must all be aware of and address. Especially since it has been caused by government and will require government to DO something to fix it. (Actually, to STOP doing things, which is far harder.)

But government has more important things to spend time and money on. Their time and your money. Things to distract, things to cause fear and promote their own power and agenda – and wealth. What kinds of things?

One of the best examples is the primetime hearings on the horrible, terrible, evil “insurrection of 6 January 2021” – a year and a half behind us. But it is far from the only way in which the politicians (of BOTH old parties) are seeking to distract people. The entire drama of the Russo-Ukraine War is another. As are the constant drumbeat of “mass shootings” now taking place almost daily. And the weekly “shortage” of this or that: baby formula, meat, computer chips for vehicles, and on and on.

Every one of these can be quickly traced to some government actions. Including many which were carried out months and months ago. Now, even the distractions are something that government wants to distract us from, as the elections near.

I do not know if the SOLE purpose of so many government actions are to simply distract us from our daily lives and making informed decisions about what to buy and sell, and perhaps whom and what to vote for. Again, let me use South Dakota as an example: last week a constitutional amendment was defeated by almost 2 to 1. An amendment that would have increased liberty and limited government in South Dakota by requiring a 60% instead of a 50%+1 vote for any ballot measure that would have cost more than $10 million dollars in taxpayer funds. It should have been a slam-dunk. But the opponents successfully claimed it was an attack on democracy, was stealing people’s vote, and was going to damage minorities – primarily the AmerInd people of the State.

We are and will be seeing other ways in which people are being distracted as their livelihoods (and sometimes lives) are stolen away by politicians and their allies in the various transnational corporate entities.

Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. If we are not constantly paying attention to what is going on around us, we WILL lose more and more liberty.



