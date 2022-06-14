Donetsk People’s Republic: Ukraine Has “Crossed All Lines”

June 14, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The Donetsk People’s Republic has said that Ukraine has “crossed all lines” and requested additional forces from Russia amid the Ukrainian shelling of residential areas. The DPR said that Donetsk has been under heavy shelling by Kiev. “The enemy has literally crossed all lines. Prohibited methods of warfare are being used. The residential areas and …



Read More...