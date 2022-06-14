The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Donetsk People’s Republic: Ukraine Has “Crossed All Lines”

June 14, 2022   |   Tags:
The Donetsk People’s Republic has said that Ukraine has “crossed all lines” and requested additional forces from Russia amid the Ukrainian shelling of residential areas. The DPR said that Donetsk has been under heavy shelling by Kiev. “The enemy has literally crossed all lines. Prohibited methods of warfare are being used. The residential areas and …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x