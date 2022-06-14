The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Man Who Thinks He’s A Woman With Over 1 Million YouTube Followers Pulls Out The Knives: “It’s time to go on the offensive. I won’t rest until every American child has been trans’d.

June 14, 2022   |   Tags: ,
It’s time we start referring to these people are what they are:  degenerates.  On top of that, let’s correct the narrative and that is to identify that these are men who believe they are women are mentally confused, not transgendered, because they will not honor the Creator and so He has turned them over to …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x