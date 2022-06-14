Philadelphia House Republicans Start Impeachment Proceedings Against DA Larry Krasner

Pennsylvania House Republicans have seen enough of the chaos and lawlessness in Philadelphia and have moved to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. They are starting proceedings this week, CBS Philly reported.

Reps. Josh Kail, Torren Ecker, and Tim O’Neal are leading the charge to start the hearings, citing Philadelphia’s “unchecked crime and violence” as the reason. Recall, just last week, three people were killed after a shooting on South Street, a popular weekend hangout and tourist attraction to the city.

The Reps. are "circulating a co-sponsorship memo for supporters of Articles of Impeachment and believe it will receive bipartisan support," the CBS report says.

Kail commented: “We fully anticipate this to be a bipartisan effort, we fully anticipate to gather quite a bit of support amongst this effort because quite honestly the dereliction of duty and the failure of Larry Krasner is well known across the commonwealth.”

Krasner

He continued: “We did not arrive at this decision lightly or easily. In fact, we are taking this action after we have taken significant steps to pass legislation that addresses violent crime in Philadelphia by ensuring our current laws are enforced.”

“We are starting this process now because the unchecked violent crime in Philadelphia has reached a breaking point due to the willful refusal by District Attorney Krasner to enforce existing laws," he added.

The Reps. continued, in a statement: “Across the country, people are standing up to unchecked and uncontrolled violence and lawlessness allowed because of radical politicians in district attorneys’ offices, like Larry Krasner."

"Just last week, city businesses said they are thinking of relocating because of spikes in crime. Philadelphia is Pennsylvania’s major economic engine, a tourist attraction, and the birthplace of our freedoms. If unchecked crime is keeping businesses and tourists from visiting and locating in Philadelphia, it impacts Pennsylvania as a whole,” they concluded.