'Queer Ethics Professor' Calls For Pedophilia To Be Destigmatised And Taught In Schools

A so called ‘ethics professor’ from Norway has claimed that pedophilia should be classed as an ‘innate sexuality’ and taught in schools.

Yes, really.

Reduxx reports that Ole Martin Moen from Oslo Metropolitan University is calling for the ‘destigmatisation’ of pedos, claiming that “the mental state of finding children sexually attractive is very common.”

Moen, a gay man who identifies as “queer,”also claims that a significant “percentage of high school students have an innate pedophilic sexual identity,” something he equates with those who identify as LGBTQ+.

Oh, are we finally adding the ‘P’ now?

What colour will the pedos have on the rainbow flag?

The report further notes that ‘professor’ Moen authored a paper back in 2015 titled “The Ethics of Pedophilia,” in which he asked “how bad is” pedophilia, “And in what ways, and for what reasons, is it bad?”

The abstract of the paper reads “In this paper it is argued that pedophilia is bad only because, and only to the extent that, it causes harm to children, and that pedophilia itself, as well as pedophilic expressions and practices that do not cause harm to children, are morally alright [sic].”

He further writes, “We argue that it is not immoral to be a pedophile, it is immoral for pedophiles to seek out sexual contact with children because of the expected harm to children, and it is morally permissible for pedophiles to satisfy their sexual preferences in ways that do not involve any real children.”

Among the other arguments he makes in the paper are the idea that everyone is really a pedo because when we were all children we all experienced sexual desires for other children.

“Many of us have been pedophiles at one point,” Moen argues, adding “When you were 11, it is not unlikely that you were sexually attracted to prepubertal children.”

Moen also suggests that “To prevent harm to future children, we would also be well-advised to start teaching high school students not just what to do in case they are victims of sexual abuse, but also what to do in case they themselves are pedophiles.”

“A certain percentage of high school students either are or will become pedophiles, and currently they are not given any advice on how to handle their sexuality,” he further asserts.

Could that possibly be because wanting to sexually abuse kids isn’t a sexual orientation, but rather an evil perversion?

Moen further suggests that pedos should be able to watch kiddy porn, so long as it’s computer generated and not real, in order for them to satiate their desires.

He adds that it is “unjust” to condemn people who have pedo desires, and that they should actually be “praised” for their “admirable willpower,” if they manage to refrain from having sex with kids.

Moen, who also serves on the advisory board of a Norwegian trans rights group, the Patient Organization for Gender-Incongruence, has recently repeatedly targeted Norwegian feminist Christina Ellingsen, who is facing up to three years in prison for tweeting that a biological male cannot become a lesbian woman.

Uansett hvor man står i debatten om kjønn, bør man ta tydelig avstand fra Christina Ellingsens trakassering. Her er noen eksempler på hvorfor: https://t.co/P6JXk3g3cC — Ole Martin Moen (@oleMMoen) June 5, 2022

As watchdog Exodus City notes, there is an ongoing and growing movement to normalise pedophilia as a sexual lifestyle. ‘Professor’ Moen is just one of many advocating this insanity.

While this extreme moves in from the fringes, it now seems that exposing children to nudity, drag queens promoting all manner of sexual activity, fetish kinks like ‘puppy play’, twerking, half naked men whipping each other, and chants of “we have genitals and lube” is deemed ‘family friendly’.

