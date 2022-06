San Francisco Mayor Happily Reports Less Human Poop On City Streets Due To Food Shortages

SAN FRANCISCO, CA—Mayor London Breed held a press briefing Tuesday in which she happily reported there was now less poop on the street as a result of ongoing food shortages.

