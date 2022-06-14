Say Their Pronouns: Virginia Parents Organize To Stop ‘Misgendering’ Rules at Public Schools
Virginia parents are holding a rally on Thursday to oppose a Fairfax County School Board vote on proposed handbook changes that could suspend students as young as fourth grade for "malicious misgendering." The post Say Their Pronouns: Virginia Parents Organize To Stop ‘Misgendering’ Rules at Public Schools appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
