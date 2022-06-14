The Naked Jan. 6 Political Calculation

June 14, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As the Jan. 6 hearings roll on, we are awash in professions of Democrats' deep concern for the health of our democracy. Committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D., Miss.) kicked things off on Thursday talking about the "domestic enemies of the Constitution" who "put two and a half centuries of constitutional democracy at risk." The post The Naked Jan. 6 Political Calculation appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...