This Biden Proclamation Sounds Like a Cry for Help

June 14, 2022

President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a proclamation recognizing June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Some political observers interpreted the announcement as a "cry for help" from a widely reviled leader who will celebrate his 80th birthday just two weeks after his party is obliterated in the 2022 midterms. The post This Biden Proclamation Sounds Like a Cry for Help appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


