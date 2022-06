Virginia Democrats Turn on Soros-Funded Prosecutor

June 14, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Loudoun County commonwealth's attorney Buta Biberaj was a top prospect for the George Soros-funded Justice and Public Safety PAC when she ran for the post in 2019. Three years in, she's losing allies amid mounting scandals and rising crime. The post Virginia Democrats Turn on Soros-Funded Prosecutor appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...