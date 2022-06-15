The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Admin LGBT Mandates for School Lunch Program Unlawful, Republican Attorneys General Say

More than half of state attorneys general rejected an "unlawful" Biden administration memorandum, which prevented students from receiving federal funding for public school lunches if their district didn’t comply with LGBT mandates. In a letter to the president, 26 Republican attorneys general demanded the Biden administration withdraw its Department of Agriculture’s Title IX interpretation, which […] The post Biden Admin LGBT Mandates for School Lunch Program Unlawful, Republican Attorneys General Say appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


