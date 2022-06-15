The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Disney Digitally Replaces Tim Allen With Chris Evans In All Episodes Of ‘Home Improvement’

June 15, 2022   |   Tags: ,

BURBANK, CA—Committing to their pledge to bring families quality, inclusive entertainment, Disney has digitally replaced Tim Allen with Chris Evans in all episodes of Home Improvement.

The post Disney Digitally Replaces Tim Allen With Chris Evans In All Episodes Of 'Home Improvement' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


