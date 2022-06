Here’s Why the South Texas Special Election Spells Doom for Dems in November

June 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republicans flipped a majority-Hispanic seat in South Texas for the first time in more than a century Tuesday night, a result that spells major trouble for Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterms. The post Here’s Why the South Texas Special Election Spells Doom for Dems in November appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



