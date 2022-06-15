Hispanics Just Voting For Whichever Candidate Isn’t Calling Them ‘Latinx’

June 15, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SAN BENITO, TX—Democrats are panicking as Hispanics around the country are switching to the Republican party in droves. Research indicates the main reason for the seismic shift in political affiliation is that most Hispanics are just voting for whoever isn't calling them "Latinx."

