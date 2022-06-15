‘I Accomplished Nothing Today!’ Says Mom Who Spent All Day Nurturing Infinitely Precious Human Souls
AMES, IA—Local mom Amanda Walker dejectedly told her husband she accomplished nothing today, having spent all her time taking care of infinitely precious children of God.
