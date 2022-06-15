In Biden Aid Nominee, Repressive Gulf Monarchy Found Enthusiastic Ally

June 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden’s nominee for a top role at the U.S. Agency for International Development has a long history of praising Qatar, the oppressive Gulf state with a shoddy human rights record that includes restrictions on free expression and the criminalization of same-sex sexual conduct. The post In Biden Aid Nominee, Repressive Gulf Monarchy Found Enthusiastic Ally appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...