The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

In Biden Aid Nominee, Repressive Gulf Monarchy Found Enthusiastic Ally 

June 15, 2022   |   Tags:

President Joe Biden’s nominee for a top role at the U.S. Agency for International Development has a long history of praising Qatar, the oppressive Gulf state with a shoddy human rights record that includes restrictions on free expression and the criminalization of same-sex sexual conduct.  The post In Biden Aid Nominee, Repressive Gulf Monarchy Found Enthusiastic Ally  appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x