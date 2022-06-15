The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Primary Results: Trump-Endorsed Candidate Crushes Republican Congressman Who Fervently Backed Impeachment

June 15, 2022   |   Tags:

Rep. Tom Rice lost the GOP South Carolina Seventh Congressional District primary election to his Trump-endorsed competitor. State Rep. Russell Fry won the Republican nomination, garnering 51.1 percent of the […] The post Primary Results: Trump-Endorsed Candidate Crushes Republican Congressman Who Fervently Backed Impeachment appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x